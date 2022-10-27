In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems making a Halloween treat, Candy Topped Apple bars.
Ingredients for the Crust:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/8 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup crushed Ritz Crackers (or similar, about 16 crackers)
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
Ingredients for the Filling:
- 2 large apples, peeled and thinly sliced (1/4 inch thick)
- 1 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
Ingredients for the Topping:
- ½ stick butter, melted
- 1 cup small pretzels
- 12 crushed Ritz Crackers or similar)
- ½ teaspoon kosher or “fancy” maldon salt
- 3 cups assorted chocolate, toffee, caramel candy, chopped
Directions:
- Line an 8×8 tin with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
- Make Crust – melt butter in a large bowl, then stir in the other ingredients. Press evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove and turn up oven to 350 degrees.
- Make Filling – peel and slice apples. Toss with the other ingredients. When the crust is done, line the apples into the pan as evenly as possible. Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.
- Make Topping – chop and crush pretzels and crackers. Melt butter and pour over the top, stir into the pretzel/cracker mix. Chop the candy and stir into the bowl. When the filling is baked, spread the topping over top evenly, firmly press it into place with a spatula. Bake for a final 5-8 minutes. Remove and let it cool completely. Pop into the fridge for at least 30 minutes before slicing into 12 or 16 squares.
