In the Kitchen: Camarones al Ajillo & Tostones

Hope & Main brings us Chef Omi Hopper, the founder of “Cooking Con Omi”, a popular cooking YouTube channel that she created a year ago as the pandemic surged. She is now also working with Hope & Main as part of their DishUp RI campaign, launching a line of packaged products based on her cooking videos.

Today, she is making Camarones al Ajillo (garlic shrimp) with Tostones (plantain chips).

Ingredients:

shrimp

plantains

onion

garlic

adobo

seafood seasoning

lemon

butter

olive oil