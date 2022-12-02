In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Camarão Alhinho (Garlic Shrimp).
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs of shrimp
- 1 head of garlic chopped
- 1/2 stick of butter
- 2 Tbls. of olive oil
- 1 Tbls. Hot sauce
- 1 Tbls. Chopped parsley
- 1 lemon
- Salt to taste
