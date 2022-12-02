In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Camarão Alhinho (Garlic Shrimp).

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs of shrimp
  • 1 head of garlic chopped
  • 1/2 stick of butter
  • 2 Tbls. of olive oil
  • 1 Tbls. Hot sauce
  • 1 Tbls. Chopped parsley
  • 1 lemon
  • Salt to taste

