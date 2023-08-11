In the kitchen today, we have Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making Camarao Alhinho, a garlic shrimp dish.

Ingredients:

  • Shrimp
  • Garlic
  • Hot sauce
  • Hot Pepper
  • Lemon
  • Butter
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Parsley
  • White Wine

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.