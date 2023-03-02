In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Caldo Verde.

Ingredients:

  • 8 potatoes potatoes peeled
  • 2 onions diced
  • 8 cloves
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 table sea salt
  • Chouriço sliced
  • One bunch of collard greens

    Directions:

    1. In a pot, add olive oil and sauté the onions.
    2. Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes.
    3. Place potatoes and salt in the pot and fill with water just to top of potatoes and bring to a boil.
    4. Once potatoes are cooked place in a blender until puréed and set aside.
    5. Remove stems and roll the collard into a tight bunch.
    6. With a very sharp knife, cut into very thin ribbons.
    7. Place a pot of salted water to boil and add the collards.
    8. Boil for 15 minutes.
    9. Strain from the water and add to the potato puree. Add white pepper if you like at this point.
    10. In a bowl, add 3 slices of chouriço, ladle the soup over the chouriço, top with a drizzle of olive oil and enjoy.

