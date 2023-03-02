In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Caldo Verde.
Ingredients:
- 8 potatoes potatoes peeled
- 2 onions diced
- 8 cloves
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 table sea salt
- Chouriço sliced
- One bunch of collard greens
Directions:
- In a pot, add olive oil and sauté the onions.
- Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Place potatoes and salt in the pot and fill with water just to top of potatoes and bring to a boil.
- Once potatoes are cooked place in a blender until puréed and set aside.
- Remove stems and roll the collard into a tight bunch.
- With a very sharp knife, cut into very thin ribbons.
- Place a pot of salted water to boil and add the collards.
- Boil for 15 minutes.
- Strain from the water and add to the potato puree. Add white pepper if you like at this point.
- In a bowl, add 3 slices of chouriço, ladle the soup over the chouriço, top with a drizzle of olive oil and enjoy.
