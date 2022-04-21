In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dylan Lampinski from Roy Boy’s Clam Shack making Calamari Fritters.
Ingredients:
- 5 lb bag dry rock fritter mix
- 1 lb diced calamari
- 2 cups diced banana peppers
- 4 cups clam juice
- 1/2 cup parsley
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
Directions:
- Put the fritter mix with clam juice, parsley and garlic in a pan or skillet.
- Place the calamari in mix to bread it and mix gently.
- Fry for less than 5 minutes.
- Plate it and top with diced banana peppers.
