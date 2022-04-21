In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dylan Lampinski from Roy Boy’s Clam Shack making Calamari Fritters.

Ingredients:

  • 5 lb bag dry rock fritter mix
  • 1 lb diced calamari
  • 2 cups diced banana peppers
  • 4 cups clam juice
  • 1/2 cup parsley
  • 1/4 cup minced garlic

Directions:

  1. Put the fritter mix with clam juice, parsley and garlic in a pan or skillet.
  2. Place the calamari in mix to bread it and mix gently.
  3. Fry for less than 5 minutes.
  4. Plate it and top with diced banana peppers.

