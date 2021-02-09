In the Kitchen: Cake Decorating

It is a sweet morning! We are joined by the Owner and Chef of Awesome Sweets, Susan Lagasse. She is showing us how to decorate a cake.
Ingredients:
- prepared cake
- icing
- food coloring
- nonpareils or sprinkles
- off set spatula
- piping bags
- couplers
- large star/flower tip
- small star tip
- leaf tip
- small round tip for writing
Directions:
- Bake and cool favorite 2 layer cake recipe
- Add filling of choice or icing between layers and place in refrigerator 1 hour
- Divide icing into the following 2 lbs for icing top and sides, ¼ cup green color for leaves, ¼ cup desired color for writing, ½ cup desired color for flowers
- Removed cooled cake and spread icing on the top of the cake, smooth with offset spatula
- Using white icing in piping bag with small star tip. Ice sides of cake. Using same icing bag, create a shell border around top and bottom of cake.
- Using small round tip add message to top of cake
- Using large star/flower tip, and icing color for flowers to a piping bag. While squeezing bag move in small circle to create rose. Repeat for more flowers.
- Using green icing with leaf tip, squeeze and release to create leaves on roses, repeat for each rose.
- Using white icing and small star tip, add small stars near roses.
- Add sprinkles or nonpareils if desired.
