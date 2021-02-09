In the Kitchen: Cake Decorating

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

It is a sweet morning! We are joined by the Owner and Chef of Awesome Sweets, Susan Lagasse. She is showing us how to decorate a cake.

Ingredients:
  • prepared cake
  • icing
  • food coloring
  • nonpareils or sprinkles
  • off set spatula
  • piping bags
  • couplers
  • large star/flower tip
  • small star tip
  • leaf tip
  • small round tip for writing
Directions:
  1. Bake and cool favorite 2 layer cake recipe
  2. Add filling of choice or icing between layers and place in refrigerator 1 hour
  3. Divide icing into the following 2 lbs for icing top and sides, ¼ cup green color for leaves, ¼ cup desired color for writing, ½ cup desired color for flowers
  4. Removed cooled cake and spread icing on the top of the cake, smooth with offset spatula
  5. Using white icing in piping bag with small star tip. Ice sides of cake. Using same icing bag, create a shell border around top and bottom of cake.
  6. Using small round tip add message to top of cake
  7. Using large star/flower tip, and icing color for flowers to a piping bag. While squeezing bag move in small circle to create rose. Repeat for more flowers.
  8. Using green icing with leaf tip, squeeze and release to create leaves on roses, repeat for each rose.
  9. Using white icing and small star tip, add small stars near roses.
  10. Add sprinkles or nonpareils if desired.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams