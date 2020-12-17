In the Kitchen: “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan

Today in the Rhode Show kitchen, snow day home edition, we chat with Nick Rabar from Avenue N as he shows us how to make “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan with help from his son.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and cooked
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 ea, Garlic Clove, minced
- 1/8 cup Lemon Juice
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 6 slices Pancetta, crispy
- Parmesan, shaved as needed
- Optional: Parsley Leaves, as needed
Directions:
- Combine dijon, garlic and lemon.
- Slowly which in oil and add salt, pepper and grated parmesan.
- Top asparagus with dressing, pancetta, shaved parmesan and parsley leaves.
