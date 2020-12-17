In the Kitchen: “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan

Today in the Rhode Show kitchen, snow day home edition, we chat with Nick Rabar from Avenue N as he shows us how to make “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan with help from his son.

Ingredients:
  • 1lb Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and cooked
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 ea, Garlic Clove, minced
  • 1/8 cup Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 6 slices Pancetta, crispy
  • Parmesan, shaved as needed
  • Optional: Parsley Leaves, as needed
Directions:
  1. Combine dijon, garlic and lemon.
  2. Slowly which in oil and add salt, pepper and grated parmesan.
  3. Top asparagus with dressing, pancetta, shaved parmesan and parsley leaves.

