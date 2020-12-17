In the Kitchen: “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan

Today in the Rhode Show kitchen, snow day home edition, we chat with Nick Rabar from Avenue N as he shows us how to make “Caesar” Style Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Parmesan with help from his son.

Ingredients:

1lb Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and cooked

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 ea, Garlic Clove, minced

1/8 cup Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

6 slices Pancetta, crispy

Parmesan, shaved as needed

Optional: Parsley Leaves, as needed

Directions:

Combine dijon, garlic and lemon. Slowly which in oil and add salt, pepper and grated parmesan. Top asparagus with dressing, pancetta, shaved parmesan and parsley leaves.