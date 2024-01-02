Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local, making Cacoila Panini.
Ingredients for the Cacoila:
- 8 lbs. pork shoulder
- 1 onion, sliced
- 8-10 garlic cloves, sliced
- 4 bay leaves
- 1/8 t cinnamon
- 1T paprika
- 1T Portuguese allspice
- 1/3 C crushed red peppers
- Half a bottle of white wine
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Juice of 1 orange
- Chicken stock to cover, about 2 cups
- Oil to sear, about 1/2 cup
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions for the Cacoila:
- Cut pork into 3 inch cubes. Combine all ingredients but the chicken stock, and marinate overnight.
- Once marinated, remove the pork from the marinade and pat dry. Reserve the marinade.
- In a large pot on medium high, add some of your oil and begin searing all sides of your pork. Do no over crowd the pot or it will steam. This should be done in batches, adding more oil as needed. Be sure no onion or garlic pieces are on the pork or they will burn during this process.
- Once all the pork is seared, return to the pot, add the marinade and chicken stock and simmer on low until tender. About 2-3 hours.
Ingredients for the Pimenta Aioli:
- 3 egg yolks, pasteurized
- 1/4 C lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
- 1 t salt
- 3 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1 cup neutral oil
- 3 T crushed Portuguese crushed peppers
Directions for the Pimenta Aioli:
- Add egg yolks to a food processor and blend. Stream in lemon juice or vinegar, salt and garlic. Stream in oil and blend until thickened. Turn off and add peppers and pulse until incorporated.
- Please note. This contains raw egg. A substitution can be made by combining mayonnaise and crushed Portuguese peppers.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.