In the Kitchen: Cacio e Pepe

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jamie Antignano from Angelo’s Restaurant making their dish Cacio e Pepe.

Cacio e Pepe is a classic pasta dish made with very simple ingredients. The name roughly translates to cheese and pepper, which are the main flavors in this recipe.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Spaghetti Pasta
  • 2 cups Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese
  • 2 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 8 oz Unsalted Butter (melted)
  • Pasta Water
Directions:
  1. Fill a pot with water, add a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil
  2. Once boiling, add 1lb of Spaghetti and let cook for about 6-8 minutes for al dente (or check the box for specific cooking instructions)
  3. While the pasta is cooking, put the melted butter in a large sauté pan and turn it to medium heat
  4. Then add the black pepper and about 2 cups of pasta water to the sauté pan
  5. Add the grated pecorino romano cheese and stir to combine
  6. Once the pasta is cooked, drain the pasta and add it directly to the sauté pan
  7. Toss to combine
  8. If the sauce is too dry add more pasta water. You are looking for a thick and creamy consistency
  9. Plate in a large bowl, garnish with parsley and mangia!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams