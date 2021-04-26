In the Kitchen: Cacio e Pepe

In the kitchen, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jamie Antignano from Angelo’s Restaurant making their dish Cacio e Pepe.
Cacio e Pepe is a classic pasta dish made with very simple ingredients. The name roughly translates to cheese and pepper, which are the main flavors in this recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Spaghetti Pasta
- 2 cups Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese
- 2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 8 oz Unsalted Butter (melted)
- Pasta Water
Directions:
- Fill a pot with water, add a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil
- Once boiling, add 1lb of Spaghetti and let cook for about 6-8 minutes for al dente (or check the box for specific cooking instructions)
- While the pasta is cooking, put the melted butter in a large sauté pan and turn it to medium heat
- Then add the black pepper and about 2 cups of pasta water to the sauté pan
- Add the grated pecorino romano cheese and stir to combine
- Once the pasta is cooked, drain the pasta and add it directly to the sauté pan
- Toss to combine
- If the sauce is too dry add more pasta water. You are looking for a thick and creamy consistency
- Plate in a large bowl, garnish with parsley and mangia!
