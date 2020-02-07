In the Kitchen: Cacio E Pepe

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Alessia Defelice from The River Social, celebrating their first anniversary. They are showing us how to make their dish, Cacio E Pepe.

Ingredients:

6oz Bucatini Pasta

1 Tbs Parsley

2 Tbs Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

2 Tbs Unsalted Butter

5oz Parmigiano Reggiano

3oz (about) Pasta Water

Directions:

Bring a salted pot of water to a boil. When the water is at a rolling boil, add your pasta and cook for ten minutes. (Or to your desired doneness.) While your pasta is cooking, grate your cheese into a medium size bowl. Grind the black pepper into the same bowl. Add the butter and parsley to your bowl. Add about one ounce of pasta water to your bowl. Once your pasta is cooked to your desired doneness, add directly to your cheese bowl. With a pair of tongs, vigorously mix the pasta around your cheese bowl. Once the cheese begins to melt, add more pasta water as needed, only adding about an ounce at a time. Allow a few good mixes around the bowl between adding the water to make sure you don’t add too much. Twirl and serve! Top with more parsley if desired.

