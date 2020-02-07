In the Kitchen: Cacio E Pepe

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Alessia Defelice from The River Social, celebrating their first anniversary. They are showing us how to make their dish, Cacio E Pepe.
Ingredients:
- 6oz Bucatini Pasta
- 1 Tbs Parsley
- 2 Tbs Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
- 2 Tbs Unsalted Butter
- 5oz Parmigiano Reggiano
- 3oz (about) Pasta Water
Directions:
- Bring a salted pot of water to a boil.
- When the water is at a rolling boil, add your pasta and cook for ten minutes. (Or to your desired doneness.)
- While your pasta is cooking, grate your cheese into a medium size bowl. Grind the black pepper into the same bowl.
- Add the butter and parsley to your bowl. Add about one ounce of pasta water to your bowl.
- Once your pasta is cooked to your desired doneness, add directly to your cheese bowl.
- With a pair of tongs, vigorously mix the pasta around your cheese bowl.
- Once the cheese begins to melt, add more pasta water as needed, only adding about an ounce at a time.
- Allow a few good mixes around the bowl between adding the water to make sure you don’t add too much.
- Twirl and serve! Top with more parsley if desired.
