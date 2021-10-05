In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Sausage and Sage Bake

Today we welcome Chef and Owner of The Inn at Hastings Park, Trisha Pérez Kennealy, making a Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Sausage and Sage Bake.

Ingredients:
  • 1 pound butternut squash cubed
  • 1-pound sweet Italian sausage
  • 4 oz goat cheese
  • 1 pound egg noodles (reserved one cup of pasta water)
  • Fresh sage
  • Salt and pepper
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. Bring large pot of salted water to rolling boil.
  3. While water is boiling, roast squash and sausage in the oven.
  4. Cook egg noodles according to direction on package
  5. Drain noodles and toss with sausage, squash, goat cheese and chiffonade of sage.
  6. Bake for 15 minutes until goat cheese melts through.
  7. Remove from oven sprinkle with parmesean.
  8. Return to oven for another five minutes or until cheese melts.

