In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Sausage and Sage Bake

Today we welcome Chef and Owner of The Inn at Hastings Park, Trisha Pérez Kennealy, making a Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Sausage and Sage Bake.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound butternut squash cubed
- 1-pound sweet Italian sausage
- 4 oz goat cheese
- 1 pound egg noodles (reserved one cup of pasta water)
- Fresh sage
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Bring large pot of salted water to rolling boil.
- While water is boiling, roast squash and sausage in the oven.
- Cook egg noodles according to direction on package
- Drain noodles and toss with sausage, squash, goat cheese and chiffonade of sage.
- Bake for 15 minutes until goat cheese melts through.
- Remove from oven sprinkle with parmesean.
- Return to oven for another five minutes or until cheese melts.
