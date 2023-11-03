In the kitchen today, we welcome Head Chef Stephen Wallace from The Beehive Cafe, making Butternut Squash & Cornbread Hash and Sunny Eggs.

The Beehive Cafe is taking part in Newport Restaurant Week. November 3rd through November 12th, join them for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you.

Ingredients:

7oz Roasted Butternut Squash

8oz Your favorite cornbread recipe

2oz Baby Spinach

2oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Half of a Tomato

Canola Oil

Directions:

Take all the ingredients stated above and place in a bowl.

Add a tiny bit of water (about 2oz or so).

Incorporate the ingredients to desired texture.

Heat pan to medium temp and add oil.

Place hash mixture on pan, let caramelize to golden brown (roughly 4 minutes depending on temp).

Flip and repeat until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with egg style of your choice.