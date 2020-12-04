In the Kitchen: Buttermilk Fried Chicken

We are joined by Chef Jeff DeCandia from Buttermilk & Bourbon making Buttermilk Fried Chicken with a BBQ Syrup.
Ingredients and Directions for Buttermilk Fried Chicken:
- 4 ea. lg. chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, slightly pounded
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 tbl. crystal hot sauce
- Mix all together.
- Soak chicken in mixture for minimum of 1 hour.
Ingredients and Directions for Chicken Dredge:
- 1 tbl. lemon pepper
- 1 tbl. granulated garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- 2 cups corn meal
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Shake chicken of excess buttermilk mixture then dredge chicken.
- In either a medium size pot or a cast iron pan heat canola oil to 350F.
- Carefully add chicken to the oil and cook for 10-12 minutes.
- When done season with salt & pepper and serve.
Ingredients and Directions for BBQ Syrup:
- 1 jalapeno, stem removed, split & grilled
- 10 oz. molasses
- 3 oz. hoisin sauce
- 2 tbl. dijon mustard
- 9 oz. ketchup
- 4 oz. apple cider vinegar
- 4 oz. honey
- 2 tsp. granulated garlic
- 2 tbl. tamarind concentrate
- Add all the ingredients to a small pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and strain through a fine sieve.
