In the Kitchen: Buttermilk Fried Chicken

In the Kitchen

We are joined by Chef Jeff DeCandia from Buttermilk & Bourbon making Buttermilk Fried Chicken with a BBQ Syrup.

Ingredients and Directions for Buttermilk Fried Chicken:
  • 4 ea. lg. chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, slightly pounded
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tbl. crystal hot sauce
  1. Mix all together.
  2. Soak chicken in mixture for minimum of 1 hour.
Ingredients and Directions for Chicken Dredge:
  • 1 tbl. lemon pepper
  • 1 tbl. granulated garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
  • ½ tsp.  crushed red pepper flakes
  • ½ tsp.  dried oregano
  • 2 cups corn meal
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp.  salt
  • 1 tsp.  freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp.  cayenne pepper
  1. Mix all ingredients together.
  2. Shake chicken of excess buttermilk mixture then dredge chicken. 
  3. In either a medium size pot or a cast iron pan heat canola oil to 350F.
  4. Carefully add chicken to the oil and cook for 10-12 minutes.
  5. When done season with salt & pepper and serve.
Ingredients and Directions for BBQ Syrup:
  • 1 jalapeno, stem removed, split & grilled
  • 10 oz. molasses
  • 3 oz. hoisin sauce
  • 2 tbl. dijon mustard
  • 9 oz. ketchup
  • 4 oz. apple cider vinegar
  • 4 oz. honey
  • 2 tsp. granulated garlic
  • 2 tbl. tamarind concentrate
  1. Add all the ingredients to a small pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and strain through a fine sieve.

