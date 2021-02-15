In the Kitchen: Butter Poached Lobster Tail

In the kitchen today, we are making Butter Poached Lobster Tail with Harrison Elkhay from Ten Prime Steak and Sushi. Harrison Elkhay is the Vice President of Chow Fun Food Group.
Ingredients:
- Fresh Lobster or Fresh Lobster Tail
- 8-16oz Melted Butter
Directions:
- Warm butter on low heat.
- While butter is melting, steam fresh lobster – 15 min per pound OR steam fresh lobster tail about 7 mins
- Place cooked lobster to ice bath to chill
- With inside tail facing up, gently loosen tail, breaking meat away from shell
- Turn tail around, using a chef’s knife cut down the center of the tail.
- Remove lobster from shell and place in melted butter. Stir lobster tail in the butter for 2-3 minutes until lobster meat warmed.
- Remove lobster tail from the butter using tongs, gently shake to remove excess butter.
