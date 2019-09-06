Live Now /
In the Kitchen: Butter Chicken

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

Arjun Patole of Curry Kitchen, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Butter Chicken.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken Breast
  • Heavy Cream
  • Butter
  • Tomato
  • Ginger
  • Garlic
  • Cilantro
  • Onion
  • Paprika
  • Salt Oil

Instructions:

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Saute onion until soft and translucent.
  2. Stir in butter, ginger-garlic paste, other ingredients. Cook, stirring for 1 minute.
  3. Add tomato and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
  4. Stir in heavy cream. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
  5. Season with salt pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.
  6. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat.
  7. Cook chicken until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
  8. Reduce heat and season. Stir in a few spoonfuls of sauce, and simmer until liquid has reduced, and chicken is no longer pink.
  9. Stir cooked chicken into sauce. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, or until thickened.

