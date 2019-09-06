In the Kitchen: Butter Chicken

Arjun Patole of Curry Kitchen, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Butter Chicken.
Ingredients:
- Chicken Breast
- Heavy Cream
- Butter
- Tomato
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Cilantro
- Onion
- Paprika
- Salt Oil
Instructions:
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Saute onion until soft and translucent.
- Stir in butter, ginger-garlic paste, other ingredients. Cook, stirring for 1 minute.
- Add tomato and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Stir in heavy cream. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Season with salt pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat.
- Cook chicken until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
- Reduce heat and season. Stir in a few spoonfuls of sauce, and simmer until liquid has reduced, and chicken is no longer pink.
- Stir cooked chicken into sauce. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, or until thickened.
