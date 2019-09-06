In the Kitchen: Butter Chicken

Arjun Patole of Curry Kitchen, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Butter Chicken.

Ingredients:

Chicken Breast

Heavy Cream

Butter

Tomato

Ginger

Garlic

Cilantro

Onion

Paprika

Salt Oil

Instructions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Saute onion until soft and translucent. Stir in butter, ginger-garlic paste, other ingredients. Cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add tomato and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in heavy cream. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with salt pepper. Remove from heat and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat and season. Stir in a few spoonfuls of sauce, and simmer until liquid has reduced, and chicken is no longer pink. Stir cooked chicken into sauce. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, or until thickened.

