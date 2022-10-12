In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Butter Basted T-Bone Steaks. This recipe should take about 20 minutes and serve 2.

Ingredients:

  • 2 T-Bone Steaks
  • 1/4 stick Butter
  • 1 cup Mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 Shallot, chopped
  • 2 cloves Garlic, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Thyme, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
  • 1/4 cup Sherry Wine

Directions:

  1. Season steaks with salt and pepper.
  2. In a cast iron pan, add olive oil and sear steaks on one side.
  3. Flip and add half the butter and baste.
  4. Remove steaks when done and allow to rest.
  5. Add garlic, shallots and mushrooms. Sauté until caramelized.
  6. Add sherry and reduce by half.
  7. Add in remaining butter and fresh herbs, top steaks with pan sauce.

