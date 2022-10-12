In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Butter Basted T-Bone Steaks. This recipe should take about 20 minutes and serve 2.
Ingredients:
- 2 T-Bone Steaks
- 1/4 stick Butter
- 1 cup Mushrooms, chopped
- 1 Shallot, chopped
- 2 cloves Garlic, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Thyme, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup Sherry Wine
Directions:
- Season steaks with salt and pepper.
- In a cast iron pan, add olive oil and sear steaks on one side.
- Flip and add half the butter and baste.
- Remove steaks when done and allow to rest.
- Add garlic, shallots and mushrooms. Sauté until caramelized.
- Add sherry and reduce by half.
- Add in remaining butter and fresh herbs, top steaks with pan sauce.
