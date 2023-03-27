In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef David Burke. His new restaurant, Double Barrel Steak by David Burke is now open at The Preserve Sporting Club. Today, he will be making burgers with us.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.