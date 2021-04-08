In the Kitchen: Burger, fries & chocolate shake

In the kitchen today, Newport Restaurant Week presented by Discover Newport brings us Jamie Horoszko, store manager of Plant City X. He is whipping up some plant-based comfort food in the form of a burger, fries & chocolate shake. Plant City X is located in Middletown and is the first fast food drive thru location of Plant City, the world’s first plant-based food hall.
Ingredients for Burger:
- Local RI Mushrooms
- Shredded Carrots
- Shredded Beets
- GF Backing flour
- Paprika
- Garlic
- Salt
- Rice
- Kidney Beans
- Butternut queso
Ingredients for X Sauce:
- Vegan Mayo
- Pickles
- Siracha
Ingredients for Chocolate Shake:
- Green Creamery Ice Cream
- Coconut Milk
- Vanilla extract
- Brown Sugar
Things continue to look different as the Spring 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same. Newport Restaurant Week: The Remix, returns for another season April 9 – 18, 2021.
The remix is that the over- 60 plus restaurants are now offering pri-fixe menus and or other great deals and discounts. Such as buy one get one free, half price raw bar, gift card deals, family style meals, wine flights and more.
All restaurants have taken the RI Hospitality Pledge of Safety, a promise to follow the best health and safety procedures to ensure the safety of both guests and employees. And once again restaurants are offering “Warming Blankets” so diners can eat outside and stay warm at the same time. Every customer can have one. They are the silver blankets they use at road races. Restaurants are also offering indoor & outdoor dining, curbside takeout and delivery.
For all the restaurant offerings visit DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org
