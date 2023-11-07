In the kitchen today, we welcome Registered Dietitian Amy Barrette from the Providence VA Medical Center, showing us how to build our own omelet. This is part of their new “room service” menu.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

2 tsp margarine (½ for sauteing the vegetables, other ½ for cooking the omelet)

shredded mild cheddar cheese

diced ham

sauteed spinach

diced mushrooms

onion

red pepper

Directions:

Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Whisk with fork until combined, then set aside. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the margarine and heat until shimmering. Add the onion, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, until tender and lightly browned, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a plate and set aside. Add the second teaspoon of margarine to the pan and return the pan to the stovetop. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the egg to the pan and cover the pan with a lid. Allow the eggs to cook, without stirring, until firm but still moist, about 2-4 minutes. Remove the lid and sprinkle the vegetable mixture and cheese over one half of the cooked eggs. Fold the other half of eggs over the vegetables and cheese. Turn off the heat and cover the pan with the lid until the cheese is melted, about 2-3 minutes, then serve warm.