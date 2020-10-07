In the Kitchen: Buffalo Turkey & Cheddar Cheese Turnovers

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen with a mouthwatering recipe for Buffalo Turkey & Cheddar Cheese Turnovers! Don’t miss it.

Recipe Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6



Ingredients:

1lb Ground Turkey

1/2ea. Onion, small diced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tablespoon Chives, minced

1/2 cup Shredded Cheddar

1/4 cup Franks Red Hot

1ea. Pizza Dough

2 Tablespoons Oil

1ea. Egg, whipped

As Needed Kosher Salt

Optional:

As Needed Blue Cheese Dressing

As Needed Vegetables (for dipping)



Directions:

In a saute pan add oil and sauté onion and turkey until turkey is fully cooked. Drain excess

liquid, add garlic and red hot. Saute to caramelize and cool. Once cool, add cheddar, chives

and a pinch of salt.

Roll dough thin into a 3 x 6 oval. Egg wash the edge and stuff with turkey mix. Fold over and

seal.

Bake in a 450 degree oven until golden brown. Serve with blue cheese dressing and your

choice of dipping vegetables.

