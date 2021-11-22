In the Kitchen: Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

On Monday morning, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau brought Chef Brenda Britt in from Supa Dupa Food Truck to make Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas. Check out the recipe below to make this dish at home!

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz. Shredded cooked chicken

1 cup shredded cheddar or monteray jack cheese

1 flour quesadilla tortilla shell

sour cream to taste

fresh bleu cheese crumbles or ranch dressing to taste

Franks hot sauce to taste

pan spray

STEPS:

Spray non-stick pan with spray on med heat. Place flour tortilla shell on pan and top entire tortilla with shredded cheese. Place only on half the shell the shredded chicken and hot sauce to taste. When the tortilla is golden brown fold over and take out of pan onto cutting board. Cut into 3 wedges and top with sour cream, fresh bleu cheese crumbles or ranch dressing and enjoy.

Supa Dupa Food Truck is available for special events and catering. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram or foodtrucksin.com.