In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of The Neighbors Kitchen and Bar, Robbie Kenerson, making Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls. These are a spicy twist on the traditional egg roll.
Ingredients for the Filling:
- 1 cup grilled and shredded chicken
- 1 cup of cream cheese
- 1/4 cup of sour cream
- 1/4 cup of buffalo sauce
- 1 bunch of chopped scallions
- Salt
- Pepper
Ingredients for the Wrapping:
- 1 pack of eggroll wraps
- 1 egg
- Splash of water
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and let chill in the fridge for 2 hours.
- Mix the egg and water together thoroughly, then lay out all of the wraps.
- Fill each wrap with a generous amount of filling. Then lightly wet the four edges of the wrap with the egg mixture.
- Wrap the rolls by folding the bottom corner up and over, then the two sides into the middle. Then roll from the bottom and seal the top edge.
- You can either deep fry the egg rolls in oil until golden brown, or, shallow fry them in oil in a pan, and roll the egg roll until all sides are golden brown.
