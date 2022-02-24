In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of The Neighbors Kitchen and Bar, Robbie Kenerson, making Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls. These are a spicy twist on the traditional egg roll.

Ingredients for the Filling:

1 cup grilled and shredded chicken

1 cup of cream cheese

1/4 cup of sour cream

1/4 cup of buffalo sauce

1 bunch of chopped scallions

Salt

Pepper

Ingredients for the Wrapping:

1 pack of eggroll wraps

1 egg

Splash of water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and let chill in the fridge for 2 hours. Mix the egg and water together thoroughly, then lay out all of the wraps. Fill each wrap with a generous amount of filling. Then lightly wet the four edges of the wrap with the egg mixture. Wrap the rolls by folding the bottom corner up and over, then the two sides into the middle. Then roll from the bottom and seal the top edge. You can either deep fry the egg rolls in oil until golden brown, or, shallow fry them in oil in a pan, and roll the egg roll until all sides are golden brown.