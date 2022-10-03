In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Executive Chef Ryan Marcoux from Grill 23. Located in Boston’s Back Bay, Grill 23 & Bar, the premier steak and seafood grill in New England, has been setting the standard for steakhouses in Boston for four decades. Today, Chef Marcoux will be making a Dry Aged New York Strip and serving it with their new side dish of Brussels Sprouts with Garlic and Chili Honey.

