Chef Scott Trufan, Executive Chef of the Rooftop at the Providence G, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make a house-made gnocchi with pomodoro sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, and grilled bread. Get the recipe below and try it tonight!
INGREDIENTS:
- – ½ lb of Ricotta Cheese
- – 1 Egg
- – 10g Salt
- – 290g All Purpose Flour
- – 25g water
STEPS:
- Mix all ingredients together in a mixer or by hand until all the ingredients form a dough.
- Once the dough is formed knead it into a uniform ball.
- Let the dough rest at room temp under a moist towel or wrapped in plastic wrap for 30 minutes or in the fridge for up to a day.
- Roll the dough out into a sheet ¾ of an inch thick.
- Cut that dough into strip ¾ of an inch wide and roll the strips into snakes.
- Cut the snakes into bite-sized gnocchi.
- You can choose to roll the gnocchi on a gnocchi board or a fork to create grooves but it is not necessary.
- Boil the gnocchi and wait for the to float.
- Strain and enjoy with your favorite sauce.
RESTAURANT INFORMATION
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903