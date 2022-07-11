Chef Scott Trufan, Executive Chef of the Rooftop at the Providence G, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make a house-made gnocchi with pomodoro sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, and grilled bread. Get the recipe below and try it tonight!

INGREDIENTS:

– ½ lb of Ricotta Cheese

– 1 Egg

– 10g Salt

– 290g All Purpose Flour

– 25g water

STEPS:

Mix all ingredients together in a mixer or by hand until all the ingredients form a dough.

Once the dough is formed knead it into a uniform ball.

Let the dough rest at room temp under a moist towel or wrapped in plastic wrap for 30 minutes or in the fridge for up to a day.

Roll the dough out into a sheet ¾ of an inch thick.

Cut that dough into strip ¾ of an inch wide and roll the strips into snakes.

Cut the snakes into bite-sized gnocchi.

You can choose to roll the gnocchi on a gnocchi board or a fork to create grooves but it is not necessary.

Boil the gnocchi and wait for the to float.

Strain and enjoy with your favorite sauce.

RESTAURANT INFORMATION

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903

(401) 632-4904

info@rooftopatheg.com

rooftopattheg.com