In the kitchen, we welcome Rob Pirnie, who is Chef/Owner/Culinary Director of five local restaurants including The Back 40 in North Kingstown and the all new Union & Main in East Greenwich. Today he is bringing us a recipe from Union & Main for a tasty breakfast meal, Breakfast Fried Rice.

Ingredients:

  • Sunny Eggs 
  • Ginger Vegetable Crispy Rice 
  • House Made Kim Chi 
  • Soy 
  • Nori 
  • Toasted Sesame Seeds 

You can watch the video above to see how it all comes together.

