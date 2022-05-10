In the kitchen, we welcome Rob Pirnie, who is Chef/Owner/Culinary Director of five local restaurants including The Back 40 in North Kingstown and the all new Union & Main in East Greenwich. Today he is bringing us a recipe from Union & Main for a tasty breakfast meal, Breakfast Fried Rice.
Ingredients:
- Sunny Eggs
- Ginger Vegetable Crispy Rice
- House Made Kim Chi
- Soy
- Nori
- Toasted Sesame Seeds
You can watch the video above to see how it all comes together.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.