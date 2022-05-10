In the kitchen, we welcome Rob Pirnie, who is Chef/Owner/Culinary Director of five local restaurants including The Back 40 in North Kingstown and the all new Union & Main in East Greenwich. Today he is bringing us a recipe from Union & Main for a tasty breakfast meal, Breakfast Fried Rice.

Ingredients:

Sunny Eggs

Ginger Vegetable Crispy Rice

House Made Kim Chi

Soy

Nori

Toasted Sesame Seeds

You can watch the video above to see how it all comes together.