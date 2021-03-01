In the Kitchen: Braised Short Rib

We welcome Owner Alex Tomasso from The George on Washington Street into the kitchen this morning as he shows us how to make Braised Short Rib.

Ingredients:

6 Bone-in short ribs

Kosher Salt

1 large Spanish onion, cut in 1/2 lengthwise then cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 Cloves of Garlic, smashed

1.5 cup Tomato paste

2 or 3 cups of Red wine

2 cups of Water

3 Bay Leaves

1 bunch Thyme, tied with kitchen string

Directions:

Pan sear the meat. Remove the meat and put all other ingredients in the pan. Cook until it gets soft. Add wine then cook for another 15 minutes. Put meat back in the pan and cover with foil. Put in oven at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours.