In the Kitchen: Braised Short Rib

We welcome Owner Alex Tomasso from The George on Washington Street into the kitchen this morning as he shows us how to make Braised Short Rib.
Ingredients:
- 6 Bone-in short ribs
- Kosher Salt
- 1 large Spanish onion, cut in 1/2 lengthwise then cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- 2 Cloves of Garlic, smashed
- 1.5 cup Tomato paste
- 2 or 3 cups of Red wine
- 2 cups of Water
- 3 Bay Leaves
- 1 bunch Thyme, tied with kitchen string
Directions:
- Pan sear the meat.
- Remove the meat and put all other ingredients in the pan.
- Cook until it gets soft.
- Add wine then cook for another 15 minutes.
- Put meat back in the pan and cover with foil.
- Put in oven at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours.
