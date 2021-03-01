In the Kitchen: Braised Short Rib

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

We welcome Owner Alex Tomasso from The George on Washington Street into the kitchen this morning as he shows us how to make Braised Short Rib.

Ingredients:
  • 6 Bone-in short ribs
  • Kosher Salt
  • 1 large Spanish onion, cut in 1/2 lengthwise then cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 Cloves of Garlic, smashed
  • 1.5 cup Tomato paste
  • 2 or 3 cups of Red wine
  • 2 cups of Water
  • 3 Bay Leaves
  • 1 bunch Thyme, tied with kitchen string
Directions:
  1. Pan sear the meat.
  2. Remove the meat and put all other ingredients in the pan.
  3. Cook until it gets soft.
  4. Add wine then cook for another 15 minutes.
  5. Put meat back in the pan and cover with foil.
  6. Put in oven at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams