In the Kitchen: Braised Beef Short Rib over Smoked Cheddar Polenta

GoProvidence.com brings us head Chef James English from KG Kitchen making Braised Beef Short Rib over Smoked Cheddar Polenta. It is tender braised beef, smokey, creamy polenta, leeks, fennel, glazed cranberries, and fresh horseradish make this hearty and visually stunning dish perfect for the holidays.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

