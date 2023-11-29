In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Braise Cassoulet.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Chicken Thighs, boneless, skin on
  • 1 lb Chorizo Sausage
  • 1 Onion, diced
  • 4 – 6 cloves Garlic, sliced
  • 2 Plum Tomatoes, diced
  • 1, 15oz can White Beans, drained
  • 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 1 small bunch Thyme, no stems
  • 1/2 cup Sherry Wine
  • 2 cups Chicken Stock
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Flour
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper
  • As Needed Bread Crumbs

Directions:

  1. In a medium stock pot add olive oil and sear chicken thighs. Season with salt and pepper, remove.
  2. Add chorizo and brown, remove.
  3. Add onions, garlic and tomatoes and sauté.
  4. Dust with flour, add butter and tomato paste, mix well.
  5. Add wine and reduce, then add stock.
  6. Add chicken and sausage back in and simmer until done and thickened.
  7. Serve and top with bread crumbs.

