In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Braise Cassoulet.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Chicken Thighs, boneless, skin on
- 1 lb Chorizo Sausage
- 1 Onion, diced
- 4 – 6 cloves Garlic, sliced
- 2 Plum Tomatoes, diced
- 1, 15oz can White Beans, drained
- 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
- 1 small bunch Thyme, no stems
- 1/2 cup Sherry Wine
- 2 cups Chicken Stock
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Flour
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
- As Needed Bread Crumbs
Directions:
- In a medium stock pot add olive oil and sear chicken thighs. Season with salt and pepper, remove.
- Add chorizo and brown, remove.
- Add onions, garlic and tomatoes and sauté.
- Dust with flour, add butter and tomato paste, mix well.
- Add wine and reduce, then add stock.
- Add chicken and sausage back in and simmer until done and thickened.
- Serve and top with bread crumbs.
