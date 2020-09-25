In the Kitchen: Bolognese

Owner/Chef Craig Marr from Breachway Grill shares a recipe for bolognese. Breachway Grill is also today’s Rhody Deal which features a $50 voucher for $25.

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 small carrot, peeled & chopped

3 cloves garlic

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 lb. each of ground beef chuck, veal and pork

3 oz. thinly sliced pancetta, finely chopped

1 cup dry white wine

1 can San Marzano tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 cup (or more) homemade chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup whole milk

1 lb. fresh tagliatelle or pappardelle, or dry rigatoni

2 oz. finely grated Parmesan (about ½ cup), plus more for serving

Kosher salt

Rosemary

Thyme

Oregano

Cooking Instructions:

In heated pan render pancetta, remove and drain. Add fresh oil to the pan and add celery onions and carrot until translucent add in garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Deglaze with wine and add crushed tomatoes and fresh herbs and chicken stock. Simmer for several hours and stir in milk before serving over choice of pasta.

