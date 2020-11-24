In the Kitchen: Blueberry Scones

In the kitchen this morning we are joined by Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making blueberry scones.
Ingredients:
- blueberries
- 4 cups flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 cup milk
- pinch of salt
