In the Kitchen: Blueberry Oatmeal Pancakes

Today we welcome Registered Dietitian Amy Barrette with the Providence VA Hospital Healthy Teaching Kitchen making a different spin on a breakfast favorite, blueberry oatmeal pancakes.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked old fashioned (rolled) oats
- 1 cup lowfat buttermilk (can substitute 1 cup milk plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar)
- ¼ cup whole-wheat flour
- 1½ tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
- Combine the oats and buttermilk in a medium mixing bowl and let sit, covered, in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. If you don’t have time to let it sit, microwave the oat-buttermilk mixture until the oats have absorbed the liquid and the mixture is batter-like, about 1-2 minutes).
- In a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.
- Add the flour mixture, egg, melted butter, and blueberries to the oat-buttermilk mixture. Stir to combine.
- Spray a nonstick skillet with nonstick spray and set over medium heat.
- Working ¼ cup at a time and around the perimeter of the skillet, portion the batter into the pan, leaving at least ½ inch between each portion of batter.
- Cook on the first side until bubbles form and pop on the top surface and the edges are dry, about 3-4 minutes.
- Flip all of the pancakes over and cook on the other side until golden-brown, about 1-2 minutes.
- Repeat steps 5-7 with any remaining batter.
