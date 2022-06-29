In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Blue Cheese Sirloin Steaks with a Roasted Shallot Dressing.

Ingredients for Steaks:

  • 2 Sirloin Steaks
  • 4 oz. Blue Cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter

Ingredients for Dressing:

  • 2 Shallots, roasted
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
  • 1/4 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey

Directions:

  1. Season steaks and pan sear in olive oil over medium high heat.
  2. Place whole pan in oven with butter and bake at 450 for 8 minutes.
  3. Top with blue cheese and bake until melted (another 3 minutes or so.)
  4. For dressing, chop roasted shallots and combine all ingredients. Dress steaks with as desired.

