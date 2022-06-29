In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Blue Cheese Sirloin Steaks with a Roasted Shallot Dressing.
Ingredients for Steaks:
- 2 Sirloin Steaks
- 4 oz. Blue Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
Ingredients for Dressing:
- 2 Shallots, roasted
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
- 1/4 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
Directions:
- Season steaks and pan sear in olive oil over medium high heat.
- Place whole pan in oven with butter and bake at 450 for 8 minutes.
- Top with blue cheese and bake until melted (another 3 minutes or so.)
- For dressing, chop roasted shallots and combine all ingredients. Dress steaks with as desired.
