In the Kitchen: Blackened Swordfish

Chef Jason Jesus from Wickford on the Water joined us today and made their blackened swordfish. At the restaurant, the Blackened Swordfish Dinner includes swordfish, parmesan spinach risotto with garlic butter and seasonal mixed vegetables.
Ingredients for Blackened Swordfish:
- Fresh Swordfish
- Blackened Spice
- Olive Oil
Ingredients for Parmesan Spinach Risotto with Garlic Butter
- Risotto pack
- Diced onions
- White cooking wine (Chablis wine)
- Parmesan grated cheese
- Chicken Stock
Ingredients for the Seasonal Mixed Vegetables:
- ½ zucchini sliced
- ½ summer squash sliced
- ½ tomato diced
- ½ white onions cut julienne style
- in a mixing bowl season with
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons garlic pepper seasoning
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon onion powder
