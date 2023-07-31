In the kitchen today, we welcome Amber Wakley, managing member from Chili Brothers Food Company, making Blackened Scallops. This recipe is blackened scallops over choice of white rice with creole butter sauce or jambalaya, a savory dish made with chicken, smoked beef sausage, chicken, peppers, onions, spice, and rice.

They are part of this weekend’s 38th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival, August 4-6.

Main Ingredients:

1 lb. Sea Scallops 20/30

High heat oil, such as pure olive or avocado

Ingredients for the Blackening Spice:

1 tsp. Salt

2 tbsp. Spanish paprika (can substitute with paprika of choice)

1 tbsp. Granulated onion

1 tsp. Black pepper table

1 tsp. White pepper ground

½ tsp. Dried oregano

1 tsp. Granulated garlic

1 tbsp. Cayenne pepper (use more for a spicier blend)

½ tsp. Ground thyme

Directions:

Make blackened seasoning: In a bowl, mix spices until well combined. Adjust to your own preferences. Wonderful on both meats and seafoods. Dry the scallops. pat scallops dry with paper towels to absorb any moisture. Set aside. Pan sear the scallops. Heat oil in a heavy bottom skillet over high heat until hot, but not smoking. Season skillet directly with spice blend. Using tongs, add the scallops, spaced evenly apart so they are not touching. Cook about 2 minutes or until browned. Do not move until they browned on the first side. Season top of scallops, flip. Allow the scallops to cook about 2 minutes on the second side, until cooked through or to desired doneness. Work in batches if needed. Serve over favorite Cajun dish, polenta, mixed green salad, or risotto.