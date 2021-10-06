In the Kitchen: Blackened Salmon Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here today showing us how tro make Blackened Salmon Salad. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Salmon, rubbed with cajun spice, seared, cooked through
- 2 stalks Celery, small dice
- 1 Shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 cup Butternut Squash, medium dice, roasted & Cooked
- 1 cup Arugula, chopped
- 1 cup Corn, steamed, revived from cob
- 1 cup Scallions, chopped
- 1 cup Quinoa, cooked
- 3/4 cup Mustard Vinaigrette (Grain Mustard, Honey, Apple Cider Vin, EVOO)
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients.
