In the kitchen today we have Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Appia making Black Squid Ink Pasta with Shrimp. It is also known as Tagliatelle Nere Al Gamberi.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 Scallions, chopped and separate whites from green
- 1-2 Cloves garlic, minced or sliced
- 2 Ripe tomatoes (tomatoes on the vine cluster)
- Extra Virgin Olive oil
- Salt/pepper
- 1/2c White wine
- Basil leaves, rough chopped
- 1 TBSP lemon juice
- 1 TBSP butter
- 10 Pan seared shrimp
- 12oz Squid ink tagliatelle
Cooking Instructions:
- Peel and clean the shrimp. Set aside.
- In large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and butter and add the garlic and chopped whites of the scallion.
- When golden, add the white wine and the tomatoes. Cook until slightly wilted.
- Add the shrimp and raise the heat. Cook for a few minutes until the shrimp turn pink and most of the liquid has evaporated. (If using frozen shrimp, defrost them prior to adding to the skillet.)
- Season with salt, black pepper, lemon juice some of the basil, and finish cooking for another minute.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the pasta until al dente, drain it, and add it to the skillet with the shrimp.
- Toss to mix well over medium heat. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of chopped scallions & remaining basil.
