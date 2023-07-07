In the kitchen today we have Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Appia making Black Squid Ink Pasta with Shrimp. It is also known as Tagliatelle Nere Al Gamberi.

Ingredients:

2-3 Scallions, chopped and separate whites from green

1-2 Cloves garlic, minced or sliced

2 Ripe tomatoes (tomatoes on the vine cluster)

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Salt/pepper

1/2c White wine

Basil leaves, rough chopped

1 TBSP lemon juice

1 TBSP butter

10 Pan seared shrimp

12oz Squid ink tagliatelle

Cooking Instructions:

Peel and clean the shrimp. Set aside. In large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and butter and add the garlic and chopped whites of the scallion. When golden, add the white wine and the tomatoes. Cook until slightly wilted. Add the shrimp and raise the heat. Cook for a few minutes until the shrimp turn pink and most of the liquid has evaporated. (If using frozen shrimp, defrost them prior to adding to the skillet.) Season with salt, black pepper, lemon juice some of the basil, and finish cooking for another minute. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the pasta until al dente, drain it, and add it to the skillet with the shrimp. Toss to mix well over medium heat. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of chopped scallions & remaining basil.