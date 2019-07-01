Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the kitchen: Black Forest Chocolate Yogurt Parfait

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Kleo’s Restaurant joined us.

RECIPE NAME: Black Forest Chocolate Yogurt Parfait RECIPE DESCRIPTION: 

RECIPE SOURCE: Lauren Lynch of Kleos 

COURSE: dessert CUISINE: Greek SERVINGS IN THIS RECIPE 4 OCCASION: (special event or celebration or holiday etc) 

PREP TIME: 10 minutes 

INGREDIENTS: 2 cups full fat Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup cream, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup candies cherries in syrup, 2 TBs crushed pistachios, 1 oz grand marnier liquor 

STEPS: Over double boiler whisk chocolate chips with heavy cream until melted and combined into a chocolate sauce, whisk yogurt with honey until lightened, fold in chocolate sauce, layer in a trifle with cherries and top with grand marnier and pistachios. Chill one hour and serve. 



