In the kitchen: Black Forest Chocolate Yogurt Parfait

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Kleo’s Restaurant joined us.

RECIPE NAME: Black Forest Chocolate Yogurt Parfait RECIPE DESCRIPTION:

RECIPE SOURCE: Lauren Lynch of Kleos

COURSE: dessert CUISINE: Greek SERVINGS IN THIS RECIPE 4 OCCASION: (special event or celebration or holiday etc)

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS: 2 cups full fat Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup cream, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup candies cherries in syrup, 2 TBs crushed pistachios, 1 oz grand marnier liquor

STEPS: Over double boiler whisk chocolate chips with heavy cream until melted and combined into a chocolate sauce, whisk yogurt with honey until lightened, fold in chocolate sauce, layer in a trifle with cherries and top with grand marnier and pistachios. Chill one hour and serve.







Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

