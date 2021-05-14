In the Kitchen: Black Bean, Ginger and Garlic Steamed Clams

Today we were joined by Sous Chef Mike Kudzma from Matunuck Oyster Bar making their Black Bean, Ginger and Garlic Steamed Clams.

Matunuck Oyster Bar is a part of the upcoming 5th Annual Quahog Week May 17-23. Participating restaurants and markets across the state will offer specials featuring Rhode Island’s favorite clam, and most valuable fishery resource harvested from Narragansett Bay.

Those interested in learning more about Rhode Island quahogs and the fishery can enjoy a wonderful array of video shorts, posted on the Quahog Week page at www.seafoodri.com. You can also see a full list of participating restaurants and markets and the specials they are offering.

Ingredients for the Black Bean, Ginger and Garlic Starter:

¼ Cup FERMENTED CHINESE BLACK BEANS* (*Fermented Chinese Black Beans are soybeans which have been salted, fermented and cured. This fermenting and curing process breaks down the protein of the bean to develop a unique and umami-rich flavor profile. A little goes a long way, as Chinese black beans are very pungent. available at specialty markets and on-line.)

1 Cup GREEN ONION, THINLY SLICED (green AND white parts)

2 Tbsp. SHALLOTS, CHOPPED

2 Tbsp. CHIVES, MINCED

2 Tbsp. GINGER, MINCED

1 Tbsp GARLIC, MINCED

Ingredients for the Steamed Clams:

24 ea. LOCAL LITTLENECK CLAMS, WASHED AND SCRUBBED

2 Tbsp. SESAME OIL

⅔ C. WHITE WINE OR SHERRY

⅔ C.. CLAM JUICE

¼ C. UNSALTED BUTTER (OPTIONAL)

Directions for the Black Bean, Ginger and Garlic Starter:

Soak black beans in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain, rinse, and place on paper towels to dry. Combine rinsed/dried black beans with remaining “starter” ingredients. Set aside.

Directions for the Steamed Clams:

Heat a large sauce pan or Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid over high heat. Add sesame oil and the BBGG “starter”. Sauté quickly. Add clams, wine (or sherry) and clam juice. Stir together and cover. Allow clams to steam for 8-10 minutes, shaking pan occasionally. Do not remove cover. Carefully remove lid (be mindful of the steam!). Some “stubborn” clams may need a few more minutes to open. When all clams are open, add butter (if using) to broth and stir to incorporate. Serve as is for an appetizer or over rice and stir-fried vegetables as an entrée