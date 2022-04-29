Chef Manager Rob Kenerson IV from The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar shares a recipe for their black bean burger.
Burger:
2 cups Black Beans (dried)
1 cup Chick Peas (dried)
4 oz Green Peppers, diced
4 oz Red Peppers, diced
2 oz White Onion, diced
3 oz Chick Pea Liquid (from can)
Salt
Pepper
Cumim
Paprika
Garlic
Bun
Tzatziki Sauce:
2 cups Greek Yogurt
1 Cucumber, shredded
2 oz Dill, chopped
1 oz Lemon Juice
Salt
Garlic
Cooking Directions:
Mix all ingredients together thoroughly until it forms a moldable patty. Cooked until desired. Top with tzatziki sauce and put on a bun.
