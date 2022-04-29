Chef Manager Rob Kenerson IV from The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar shares a recipe for their black bean burger.

Burger:

2 cups Black Beans (dried)

1 cup Chick Peas (dried)

4 oz Green Peppers, diced

4 oz Red Peppers, diced

2 oz White Onion, diced

3 oz Chick Pea Liquid (from can)

Salt

Pepper

Cumim

Paprika

Garlic

Bun

Tzatziki Sauce:

2 cups Greek Yogurt

1 Cucumber, shredded

2 oz Dill, chopped

1 oz Lemon Juice

Salt

Garlic

Cooking Directions:

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly until it forms a moldable patty. Cooked until desired. Top with tzatziki sauce and put on a bun.