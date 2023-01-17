In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Incubation Chef of Hope & Main’s Downtown Makers Marketplace, Benny Barber. He will be making a Hope and Main Makers’ Black Bean Burger.
The Hope & Main Downtown Makers Marketplace is the new venture from Hope & Main coming soon to 100 Westminster Street in Providence. The marketplace will be open for breakfast and lunch, offering “hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods.” It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar, corporate catering, and a variety of products made by Hope & Main members.
Sandwich Ingredients:
- 1 Bakery Holla Bun
- 2 oz Tasty AF Avocado Spread
- 6 each Pickly’s Quick Pickle Chips
- Handful Baby Arugula
- As needed Butter / Oil
- Dipping Sauce: Orisirisi Aioli, as needed
Ingredients and Directions for Tasty AF Avocado Spread:
- Spicy as you like it – Tasty AF Hot Chili Oil
- Fresh Avocado
- Peel your avocado, mash and then mix in the Tasty AF Hot Chili Oil to your liking.
Ingredients and Directions for Orisirisi Aioli:
- Orisirisi Mango Hot Sauce
- Mayonnaise
- In a bowl whisk together the hot sauce and mayonnaise. You control the spice!
Directions:
- Heat a pan on the stove to medium high heat. When preheated, add oil then the bean burger to the pan.
- Sear the burger so it gets a little crisp then flip and cook until crispy and warm.
- Put a chunk of butter in the pan and warm the bun on the griddle.
- Pull the bun off the pan and assemble in order… bottom bun, Pickly’s pickles, bean burger patty, arugula, smear the avocado on the top bun and sandwich together!
- Next enjoy that awesome sandwich! If you like try dipping it in that local aioli and live on the spicy side!
