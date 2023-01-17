In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Incubation Chef of Hope & Main’s Downtown Makers Marketplace, Benny Barber. He will be making a Hope and Main Makers’ Black Bean Burger.

The Hope & Main Downtown Makers Marketplace is the new venture from Hope & Main coming soon to 100 Westminster Street in Providence. The marketplace will be open for breakfast and lunch, offering “hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods.” It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar, corporate catering, and a variety of products made by Hope & Main members.

Sandwich Ingredients:

1 Bakery Holla Bun

2 oz Tasty AF Avocado Spread

6 each Pickly’s Quick Pickle Chips

Handful Baby Arugula

As needed Butter / Oil

Dipping Sauce: Orisirisi Aioli, as needed

Ingredients and Directions for Tasty AF Avocado Spread:

Spicy as you like it – Tasty AF Hot Chili Oil

Fresh Avocado

Peel your avocado, mash and then mix in the Tasty AF Hot Chili Oil to your liking.

Ingredients and Directions for Orisirisi Aioli:

Orisirisi Mango Hot Sauce

Mayonnaise

In a bowl whisk together the hot sauce and mayonnaise. You control the spice!

Directions:

Heat a pan on the stove to medium high heat. When preheated, add oil then the bean burger to the pan. Sear the burger so it gets a little crisp then flip and cook until crispy and warm. Put a chunk of butter in the pan and warm the bun on the griddle. Pull the bun off the pan and assemble in order… bottom bun, Pickly’s pickles, bean burger patty, arugula, smear the avocado on the top bun and sandwich together! Next enjoy that awesome sandwich! If you like try dipping it in that local aioli and live on the spicy side!