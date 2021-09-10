In the Kitchen: Biscotti, Poached Bosc Pear and Crispy Prosciutto

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen this morning, Kathleen Bellicchi from Bellicchi’s Classic Biscotti joins us. Today she will be pairing her biscotti with poached Bosc pears and crispy prosciutto. This combination, along with some bubbly, makes a delightful and delicious fall bite.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com