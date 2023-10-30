This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local. She made us Birria Tacos!
Ingredients:
- 5 lbs chuck pot roast
- 1 white onion cut in quarters
- 1 head of garlic
- 12 New Mexico or guajillo Chile pods, seeds removed
- 10 chile de árbol, seeds removed
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 inch Ginger
- 1 inch Cinnamon stick
- 1T sesame seeds
- 2 tsp oregano
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
Instructions:
- Cut your roast into medium chunks. In a large stock pot, fill with enough water to cover your beef. Turn the stove to medium high heat. Skim all impurities as the beef comes up to a simmer.
- In a separate pot, add your dried chilis, whole onion, head of garlic, bay leaves, ginger, cinnamon, oregano and cover with water, then simmer on high until chilis and onion are soft. Add all the ingredients to a blender.
- In another dry pan, toast your sesame seeds until golden, adding them to the blender with the chilis. In the same pan. Blend until smooth.
- Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the chili mixture into your beef. Add the cumin and coriander. Cook for about an hour and a half or until tender. Season with salt and pepper. Skim the fat from the pot and reserve. Remove beef and shred and put aside.
- To build your tacos, dip your shell into the reserved fat, lay in a skillet on medium heat. Add cheese, beef, onion and cilantro and fold and toast on each side until golden. Serve with consommé to dip on the side.
