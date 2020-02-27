In the Kitchen: Bife A Casa

Executive Chef and Owner of La Tavolo Do Mar, Joey Mederios, joins us in the kitchen today making Bife A Casa, a seasoned Ribeye steak with starch and protein toppings.

Ingredients:

10-12 oz Ribeye

Garlic

Shallots

White wine

Sazon goya

Salt and pepper

Canola oil

Hot finger peppers

Hot sauce

Ground mustard

One egg

Rice

Potato

Directions:

Heat grill or pan to 400 degrees Add 2 tbsp of oil Season ribeye with salt and pepper Grill to desired temp 4-6 minutes each side for a perfect medium rare Bring 3 qt of water to a boil add 3 tbsp of either butter or oil and rice Slice potatoes into very thin circles Heat 2 qts of oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees Add potatoes 10 at a time and fry for 6 minutes Pull from oil and let dry on a plate with paper towels salt while hot In a sauce pan, heat oil. Add chopped garlic, shallots and sliced hot peppers and cook till translucent Add 1 tsp of hot sauce, 1 small packet of goya, 1 tsp of ground mustard and deglaze with a 1/4 cup of wine Add cooked rice, fried potatoes to a plate, place rested ribeye on top Fry an egg to desired temp. Place on steak then pour sauce over the egg and steak

