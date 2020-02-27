In the Kitchen: Bife A Casa

1  of  2
Executive Chef and Owner of La Tavolo Do Mar, Joey Mederios, joins us in the kitchen today making Bife A Casa, a seasoned Ribeye steak with starch and protein toppings.

Ingredients:
  • 10-12 oz Ribeye
  • Garlic
  • Shallots
  • White wine
  • Sazon goya
  • Salt and pepper
  • Canola oil
  • Hot finger peppers
  • Hot sauce
  • Ground mustard
  • One egg
  • Rice
  • Potato
Directions:
  1. Heat grill or pan to 400 degrees
  2. Add 2 tbsp of oil
  3. Season ribeye with salt and pepper
  4. Grill to desired temp 4-6 minutes each side for a perfect medium rare
  5. Bring 3 qt of water to a boil add 3 tbsp of either butter or oil and rice
  6. Slice potatoes into very thin circles
  7. Heat 2 qts of oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees
  8. Add potatoes 10 at a time and fry for 6 minutes
  9. Pull from oil and let dry on a plate with paper towels salt while hot
  10. In a sauce pan, heat oil. Add chopped garlic, shallots and sliced hot peppers and cook till translucent
  11. Add 1 tsp of hot sauce, 1 small packet of goya, 1 tsp of ground mustard and deglaze with a 1/4 cup of wine
  12. Add cooked rice, fried potatoes to a plate, place rested ribeye on top
  13. Fry an egg to desired temp. Place on steak then pour sauce over the egg and steak

