In the Kitchen: Bife A Casa

Executive Chef and Owner of La Tavolo Do Mar, Joey Mederios, joins us in the kitchen today making Bife A Casa, a seasoned Ribeye steak with starch and protein toppings.
Ingredients:
- 10-12 oz Ribeye
- Garlic
- Shallots
- White wine
- Sazon goya
- Salt and pepper
- Canola oil
- Hot finger peppers
- Hot sauce
- Ground mustard
- One egg
- Rice
- Potato
Directions:
- Heat grill or pan to 400 degrees
- Add 2 tbsp of oil
- Season ribeye with salt and pepper
- Grill to desired temp 4-6 minutes each side for a perfect medium rare
- Bring 3 qt of water to a boil add 3 tbsp of either butter or oil and rice
- Slice potatoes into very thin circles
- Heat 2 qts of oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees
- Add potatoes 10 at a time and fry for 6 minutes
- Pull from oil and let dry on a plate with paper towels salt while hot
- In a sauce pan, heat oil. Add chopped garlic, shallots and sliced hot peppers and cook till translucent
- Add 1 tsp of hot sauce, 1 small packet of goya, 1 tsp of ground mustard and deglaze with a 1/4 cup of wine
- Add cooked rice, fried potatoes to a plate, place rested ribeye on top
- Fry an egg to desired temp. Place on steak then pour sauce over the egg and steak
