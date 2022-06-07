In the kitchen today, Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, shows us how to make fresh “first of the season” berry dessert crepes. This batter recipe will yield 10 crepes.

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour

1 cup Milk

1/2 cup Granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

2 Large Eggs

1/4 cup Water

Directions:

Mix together all ingredients until well combined. Strain. Add water if necessary to thin out batter.

