In the Kitchen: Bellicchi’s Biscotti

In “The Rhode Show” Kitchen Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought us Kathleen Bellicchi.
Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti can be found at local Whole Foods, Eastside Market, and others. Kathleen shared her biscotti served with a soft cheese – perfect with a glass of Prosecco.
As Kathleen describes it: “Crunchy and creamy with the first bite, then the savory tang of cheese with a light sweet finish. A Delicious Bite!”
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.