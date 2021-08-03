In the Kitchen: Bellicchi’s Biscotti

In “The Rhode Show” Kitchen Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought us Kathleen Bellicchi.

Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti can be found at local Whole Foods, Eastside Market, and others. Kathleen shared her biscotti served with a soft cheese – perfect with a glass of Prosecco.

As Kathleen describes it: “Crunchy and creamy with the first bite, then the savory tang of cheese with a light sweet finish. A Delicious Bite!”

