In the Kitchen: Belgian Style Chicken Pot Pie

Today, Chef and Owner Natacha Legein from Crepe Corner makes their Belgian Style Chicken Pot Pie.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of chicken breast
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 tablespoon pepper
- 250 grams mixed mushrooms
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 dried red chilli , optional
- A few sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Olive oil
- 1/2 lemon
- 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
Ingredients for Béchamel Butter:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 1/4 cups milk, heated
- Salt
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Roughly chop or tear the mushrooms, peel and finely slice the garlic, and crumble the chilli (if using). Pick and roughly chop the parsley.
- Heat a lug of oil in a large pan and cook the mushrooms, garlic and chilli (if using), until golden.
- Season chicken breast with salt, pepper and paprika, and some lemon
- Heat large pan with olive oil and cook chicken breast about 4 minutes on each side.
- Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown — about 2 minutes.
- Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens then bring it to a boil.
- Add salt and pepper to taste, lower the heat, and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat.
- Mix mushrooms, chicken and béchamel sauce for 5 to 6 minutes until sauce thickens well and all the flavors are blended in together.
- Pour the mixture in your crepe, serve immediately
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.