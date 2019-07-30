In the Kitchen: Belgian Style Chicken Pot Pie

Today, Chef and Owner Natacha Legein from Crepe Corner makes their Belgian Style Chicken Pot Pie.

Ingredients:

1 pound of chicken breast

1 tablespoon of paprika

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon pepper

250 grams mixed mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic

1 dried red chilli , optional

A few sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley

Olive oil

1/2 lemon

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

Ingredients for Béchamel Butter:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/4 cups milk, heated

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Roughly chop or tear the mushrooms, peel and finely slice the garlic, and crumble the chilli (if using). Pick and roughly chop the parsley. Heat a lug of oil in a large pan and cook the mushrooms, garlic and chilli (if using), until golden. Season chicken breast with salt, pepper and paprika, and some lemon Heat large pan with olive oil and cook chicken breast about 4 minutes on each side. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown — about 2 minutes. Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens then bring it to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste, lower the heat, and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat. Mix mushrooms, chicken and béchamel sauce for 5 to 6 minutes until sauce thickens well and all the flavors are blended in together. Pour the mixture in your crepe, serve immediately

