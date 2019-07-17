In the Kitchen: Beets, Greens, Goat Cheese, and Farro Salad

Today, Chef Mary Weaver from Bluewater Grill makes their Beets, Greens, Goat Cheese, and Farro Salad.

Ingredients:

2 medium beets (any color) with greens, the beets roasted, the greens stemmed and washed in two changes of water

1 cup farro, soaked for one hour in water to cover and drained

Salt, preferably kosher salt, to taste

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 small garlic clove, minced or pureed

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil (may substitute 1 to 2 tablespoons walnut oil for 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil)

1⁄2 cup broken walnut pieces

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, tarragon, marjoram, chives and/or mint 1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled, for garnish

Directions:

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a medium saucepan Prepare an ice water bath in a medium bowl. When the saucepan water comes to a boil, add salt to taste. Blanch beet greens for two minutes, and with a slotted spoon or spider, transfer to ice water bath. DO NOT pour water out of saucepan. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then drain and squeeze out excess water. Chop coarsely and set aside. Bring the water in the saucepan back to a boil, and add the farro. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer 45 minutes, stirring from time to time, or until the farro is tender. Remove from the heat and allow the grains to swell in the cooking water for 10 minutes, then drain. While the farro is cooking, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together the vinegars, salt, garlic, and mustard. Whisk in the oil(s). Add to the farro. Peel and dice the beets and lightly toss with the beet greens, goat cheese, herbs and walnuts. Serve warm or room temperature. Garnish with more goat cheese crumbles.

