In the Kitchen: Beets, Greens, Goat Cheese, and Farro Salad

Chef Mary Weaver from Newport Cooks makes their Beets, Greens, Goat Cheese, and Farro Salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 medium beets (any color) with greens, the beets roasted, the greens stemmed and washed in two changes of water
- 1 cup farro, soaked for one hour in water to cover and drained
- Salt, preferably kosher salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 small garlic clove, minced or pureed
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil (may substitute 1 to 2 tablespoons walnut oil for 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil)
- 1⁄2 cup broken walnut pieces
- 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, tarragon, marjoram, chives and/or mint
- 1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled, for garnish
Directions:
- Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a medium saucepan.
- Prepare an ice water bath in a medium bowl.
- When the saucepan water comes to a boil, add salt to taste.
- Blanch beet greens for two minutes, and with a slotted spoon or spider, transfer to ice water bath. Do not pour water out of saucepan.
- Allow to cool for a few minutes, then drain and squeeze out excess water.
- Chop coarsely and set aside.
- Bring the water in the saucepan back to a boil, and add the farro.
- Reduce the heat, cover and simmer 45 minutes, or until the farro is tender.
- Remove from the heat and allow the grains to swell in the cooking water for 10 minutes, then drain.
- While the farro is cooking, make the vinaigrette.
- Whisk together the vinegars, salt, garlic and mustard.
- Whisk in the oil(s).
- Add to the farro.
- Peel and dice the beets and lightly toss with the beet greens, goat cheese, herbs and walnuts.
- Serve warm or room temperature. Garnish with more goat cheese crumbles
