In the Kitchen: Beet Fettuccine Alfredo

Today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Jamie Freda from Project Pasta making Beet Fettuccine Alfredo with Sautéed Maitake Mushrooms. Jamie Freda is the founder of Project Pasta. She wants to increase access to traditional Italian pasta by navigating the variable health needs of the population. Project Pasta is fresh, vegan, allergen-free and most of all, delicious.
Ingredients:
- 4oz package package beet fettuccine
- 1 cup soy milk
- 2 tablespoons Nutritional Yeast
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- Salt & pepper
- 6 oz Maitakes
- 1 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
- 1/4 teaspoon rice vinegar
- Salt & pepper
- Tarragon garnish
Directions for Maitakes:
- Wash the mushrooms and pat them dry. Tear them into pieces. Mince the garlic.
- In a pan, heat the sesame oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes on each side.
- Add garlic until fragrant, then stir in coconut aminos, rice vinegar and salt. Remove from heat.
Directions for Alfredo:
- Add soy milk to a sauté pan and bring to a simmer.
- Whisk in the nutritional yeast and almond flour until thick and smooth.
Directions for Pasta:
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
- Turn off heat.
- Add pasta and stir.
- Wait 30 seconds.
Directions for Plating:
- Add pasta to the sauté pan with alfredo.
- Stir in Maitakes.
- Garnish with Tarragon.
